First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 108.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,508,000 after buying an additional 579,369 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $452,327,000 after buying an additional 189,980 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 810,050 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $281,921,000 after buying an additional 73,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,261 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $246,843,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $313.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.62, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.05 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.35.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.39.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.