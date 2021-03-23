First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FFNW. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.36. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

