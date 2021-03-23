First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.15 Million

Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce $95.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.39 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $87.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $369.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $381.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $369.70 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $381.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. 435,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,300. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

