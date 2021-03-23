First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT) traded up 6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.75. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19.

First Citrus Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCIT)

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citrus Bank that offers various community and retail banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company provides checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as business accounts; personal loans; and mobile banking and mobile deposit services.

