Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) Stock Holdings Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTIVU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $203,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter worth $1,514,000.

Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

