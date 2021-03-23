Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 575.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.84. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

