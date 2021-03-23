Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $255,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Valero Energy stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,408.53, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $84.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

