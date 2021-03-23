Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $236,000 Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FUBO. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

