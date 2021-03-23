Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,182 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Total by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Total by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. Total Se has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion during the quarter. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Total’s payout ratio is 52.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

