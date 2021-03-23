Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $210,000 Investment in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Futu by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $123.83 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.42 and a beta of 1.76.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

