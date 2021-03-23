Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 15,000 Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CKPT opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.66. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and Cosibelimab, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in Phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.