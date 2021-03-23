Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 93,845 Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 93,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $1,350.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.50.

