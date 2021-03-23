Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,515,000 after purchasing an additional 754,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,071,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,884,000 after purchasing an additional 742,490 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,514,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,270,000 after purchasing an additional 588,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,589,000 after purchasing an additional 536,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.33 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of -784.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.04.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,074 shares of company stock worth $34,335,136. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

