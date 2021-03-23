Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Shares Bought by Bank of Italy

Bank of Italy grew its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,382,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039,921 shares during the period. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles accounts for about 12.1% of Bank of Italy’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank of Italy’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $276,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCAU. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 94,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCAU traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. 2,419,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,720. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 219.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.06. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $2.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

