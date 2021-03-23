FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.7% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,841,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in FedEx by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 169,466 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 72,976 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 610,683 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $158,546,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in FedEx by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,653 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.20.

NYSE FDX traded down $7.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $103.40 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $258.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.05.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

