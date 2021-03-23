Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 38,252 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,252 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.14% of Five9 worth $15,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 687.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $164.60 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total value of $1,004,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,548,041.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,628.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,369 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

