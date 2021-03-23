Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $14.53 Million Investment in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,212,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.15% of Rezolute as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Rezolute stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. Rezolute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13).

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

