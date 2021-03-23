Federated Hermes Inc. Has $17.45 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Ameriprise Financial worth $17,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.10.

In related news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $8,928,176.80. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $229.18 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $236.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.52. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

