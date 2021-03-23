Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.48 Million Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,110 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,818 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Blackbaud by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLKB. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

