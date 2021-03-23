Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 571.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,550 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Five Below worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Five Below by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 999,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,834,000 after buying an additional 71,722 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Five Below by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,930,000 after purchasing an additional 131,324 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Five Below by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 205,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 202,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FIVE. Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.09.

Shares of FIVE opened at $197.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.