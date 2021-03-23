Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Shares of FNMA opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 2.38. Federal National Mortgage Association has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.09.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

