FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Trading 2.9% Higher

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $323.78 and last traded at $323.36. 1,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 229,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.38.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.17.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total transaction of $763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,899.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,182. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.