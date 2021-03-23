F M Investments LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.72. 13,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,075. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.67.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.20.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

