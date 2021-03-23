F M Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 25,618 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. Hologic makes up 1.6% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 15,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Argus upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

