F M Investments LLC Invests $201,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. CX Institutional raised its position in Cerner by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Cerner by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cerner by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

NASDAQ:CERN traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,280. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

