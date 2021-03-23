F M Investments LLC Buys New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,034 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.2% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $528.69. The stock had a trading volume of 144,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,926. The stock has a market cap of $327.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $198.52 and a 52-week high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

