F M Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Etsy makes up 2.1% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $221.66. 62,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,735. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.44 and its 200 day moving average is $169.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $280,750.79. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,699. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

