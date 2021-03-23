Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STAY. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Shares of STAY opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,339,000 after buying an additional 206,658 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 204.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

