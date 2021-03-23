ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $8.83 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 88,322 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.18% of MasTec worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $75,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

In related news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,642 shares of company stock valued at $9,843,034. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.20. 986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $99.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.