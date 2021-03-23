ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 136.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 22.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 69.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 9.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 35.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In related news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,254.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,323 shares of company stock worth $26,890,583. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.17.

Shares of NYSE RNG traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,313. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $174.15 and a one year high of $449.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $378.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of -262.27 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.