ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 323.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,910 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Clearway Energy worth $9,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CWEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CWEN traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,572. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.