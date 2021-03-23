ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 6,378 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,583,602 shares of company stock valued at $635,144,311 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $132.13. 44,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,594,078. The firm has a market cap of $373.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.30. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.01.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

