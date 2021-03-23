Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Exact Sciences worth $13,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $135.26 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.83.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,690,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

