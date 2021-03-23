Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,183 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,518,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,837 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,199 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,392,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,534,000 after acquiring an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,184 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

In other news, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $11,832,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,263,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,367,435.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,544 shares of company stock valued at $23,639,459. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AQUA opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.92. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.