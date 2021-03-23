Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.86

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 2613269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.
The stock has a market capitalization of $543.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.
Evolus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOLS)
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.