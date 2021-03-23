Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.86

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 2613269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Evolus by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

