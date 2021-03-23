Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,865. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $210.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,304 shares of company stock valued at $732,686 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

