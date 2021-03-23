Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.23. 3,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,080. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

