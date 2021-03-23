Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a $70.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.72.

TC Energy stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

