Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EEFT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

EEFT stock opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $124.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $11,066,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $69,988,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

