Ethereum Gold Price Hits $0.0235 on Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 121% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $475,039.67 and approximately $140.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.89 or 0.00627378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00066198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00023259 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

ETG is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

