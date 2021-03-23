Ether Kingdoms Token Hits Market Cap of $21,253.89 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 298.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $21,253.89 and approximately $9,783.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00020878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00049990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.78 or 0.00623939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00065913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023385 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

