ETF Managers Group LLC Has $68.16 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for about 1.5% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 1.11% of CyberArk Software worth $68,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 147.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,299. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2,006.14 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $73.16 and a one year high of $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.76.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

