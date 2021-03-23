ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $24,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $46.80. 3,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

