ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 6,861 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up 1.1% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Fortinet worth $52,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.56. 14,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,193. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $193.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Insiders have sold 68,821 shares of company stock worth $11,447,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

