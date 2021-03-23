ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,845,224 Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,845,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,016,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 5.79% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABST. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,901. The firm has a market cap of $727.91 million, a P/E ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81. Absolute Software Co. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0633 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

