ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,624,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,581,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,858,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,038,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,402,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,061,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $117,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 22,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $446,829.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 263,738 shares of company stock worth $5,457,236.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $19.10. 28,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

