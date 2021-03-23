Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 110,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,523 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 508.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadwind by 170.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Broadwind by 49.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Broadwind by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadwind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadwind has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of Broadwind stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 million, a PE ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.