Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 18,785 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,785 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Limelight Networks worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,071,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 496.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 650,381 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 542,423 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,487,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after acquiring an additional 528,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 170.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 787,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 496,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLNW. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

LLNW opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $438.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.72. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.58 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 24,097 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $98,315.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock worth $260,814. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

