Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $696,000 Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.38.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $248.07 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.16 and a 200-day moving average of $172.89.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

