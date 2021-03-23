Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $481,000 Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AYX opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.24. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.56, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $14,544,429. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.08.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

